Roof America is a third-generation, family-owned and operated roofing company serving Dayton, Vandalia, Tipp City, Troy, Piqua, Englewood, West Milton, Beavercreek,Huber Heights, Centerville, Bellbrook, Brookville, New Paris, Kettering, Oakwood, and Miamisburg.
Welcome to Roof America
STORM, WIND, AND Hail Damage
Not all damage can be seen from the ground. If severe weather has you nervous, let our experts check on your roof and assess the situation safely and securely.
We work with insurance
We are experts when it comes to working with insurance companies and quotes – saving you money and time. Contact us for your free estimate or inspection today.
Why Choose Us
We’ve been serving the Greater Dayton Area with their roofing needs for three generations.
Quick & Affordable
We strive to save you both time and money by combining our use of roofing knowledge, the highest quality parts, equipment, and our dedication to delivering exceptional roofing service while using only top quality materials.
Family-Owned and Operated
Roof America has been family-owned and operated for three generations. We take pride in our name and our reputation.
Because it’s more than just a company to us–it’s who we are.
100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We have a A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and, unlike some places, we will not leave the job until it is finished and you are satisfied.
That’s our guarantee.
ROOFING SERVICES
From small repairs and roof inspections to new roofs, maintenance programs, and insurance-related claims, we are your go-to roofing contractor in the Greater Dayton Area.
Don’t let minor issues become major problems. If roof damage is caught early, you often save a lot of money and a lot of time. Call us today for your free roof inspection and estimate.
ROOF REPLACEMENT & REPAIR
Roof America has the most trusted roofing experts in the Greater Dayton Area. With our free roof inspection, we will be able to determine the extent of any damage and how to properly fix it.
CHIMNEYS, SIDING, GUTTERS, AND MORE
At Roof America, we strive to do our work quickly and affordably but also with your safety, our safety, and top-of-the-line service in mind. So whether it’s installing a brand-new flat roof, chimney repair, siding, or gutters, we’ve got you covered.
Our Projects
From start to finish, Roof America handles every aspect of a project. No large messes or cleanups, quick service and installations, 100% satisfaction guaranteed.
“Our reputation speaks for itself, and it means a lot to us. If you call us for a roof replacement or any roofing needs, we won’t quit until you’re satisfied – guaranteed.”
EARN HOWARD – OWNER, Roof America
"I would highly recommend this company! Very professional! Great people! Honest and reliable! Thank you Earn, Perry and your awesome crew for your beautiful work and great service!"
Melissa Evans Grimes, Customer
" The team came out quickly, finished my roof in one day, gave me lots of pictures documenting the process, carefully cleaned up, and thoroughly explained the process and the products they use. I'm very happy with my new roof and with the excellent customer service."
Christie H., Customer
"We had our garage roof replaced and were under a time crunch. Roof America was able to accommodate our schedule and the finished product looks great. They also took great care to not harm the nearby landscaping. Communication throughout the process was timely and accurate. Highly recommended!"
Michael Schellhouse, Customer
"Had my roof replaced today by Roof America and I couldn't be more pleased by the outcome. The customer service, communication, education of the business was AMAZING!! But the quality of work and the time it took to do the job was by far superior!! Highly recommend this company."
Kevin Howard, Customer
"I am so impressed with the service we received from Roof America. The process was made simple. Earn & Nicole was great, from helping with insurance to answering our many questions. I called them on a Sunday morning and by noon they was here repairing the roof so it wouldn’t leak until it could be replaced. They were always prompt and considerate. Once the call was made to them, they handled it all from there. The crew they had here did an amazing job from tear off all the way to clean up, very knowledgeable staff. Our roof was finished within one day and we're so happy with the results. I highly recommend this company."
Danielle Tipton, Customer
"Roof America inspected our roof and recommended replacement with materials that would be suited for a house in the woods. They were prompt and courteous. They were able to schedule the work soon after our work order request. The crew quickly accomplished the tear-off, replaced rotten boards, and installed the new roof. They took pictures of the wood rot, so we could see which boards they were replacing. The crew cleaned up the area and told us to call if we had any problems at all with the roof. Perry also said to call if we notice any nails that weren't found during the cleanup phase. He would come out and sweep the area again. I recommend Roof America."
Terry H., Customer
